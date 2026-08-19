Motorcyclist dies after going over I-45 ramp onto US-59 in Downtown Houston

The Brief A motorcyclist died late Tuesday night after plunging off an elevated ramp on Interstate 45 and landing near U.S. 59 northbound under Peirce Street Police had difficulty locating the crash initially because no witnesses saw the rider fall over the railing. Investigators are working to determine whether another vehicle was involved in the fatal incident.



A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday night in Downtown Houston after police believe he fell from an elevated ramp.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens says they received reports of a crash around 11:35 p.m. around I-45 and US-59 near Gray Street, but officers had trouble finding the scene.

Eventually, officers located the rider on the side of US-59 North near Pierce Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, they suspect the motorcyclist was going southbound on I-45 and took the elevated ramp to get on US-59 going northbound. Evidence shows the rider possibly went over the railing and landed in the grassy area below.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the motorcycle to go over the railing.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.