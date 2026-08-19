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Motorcyclist dies after going over I-45 ramp onto US-59 in Downtown Houston

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published August 19, 2026 9:27 AM CDT
Published August 19, 2026 9:27 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A motorcyclist died late Tuesday night after plunging off an elevated ramp on Interstate 45 and landing near U.S. 59 northbound under Peirce Street
    • Police had difficulty locating the crash initially because no witnesses saw the rider fall over the railing.
    • Investigators are working to determine whether another vehicle was involved in the fatal incident.

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday night in Downtown Houston after police believe he fell from an elevated ramp.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens says they received reports of a crash around 11:35 p.m. around I-45 and US-59 near Gray Street, but officers had trouble finding the scene.

Eventually, officers located the rider on the side of US-59 North near Pierce Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, they suspect the motorcyclist was going southbound on I-45 and took the elevated ramp to get on US-59 going northbound. Evidence shows the rider possibly went over the railing and landed in the grassy area below.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the motorcycle to go over the railing.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

The Source: Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens.

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