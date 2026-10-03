Assault charges dropped against Missouri City police officer who ran for Houston mayor

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The Brief The charges against a former Houston mayoral candidate and Missouri City police officer have been dropped. She was accused of assaulting her live-in boyfriend. Prosecutors said the allegations could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.



The assault charges against a Missouri City police officer who, at the time, was running in Houston’s mayoral race have been dropped, according to court records filed Thursday.

The backstory:

Robin Williams was arrested in 2023 after being accused of using her police-issued baton and taser to assault her live-in boyfriend. The allegations came after Williams had announced her campaign for mayor.

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What we know:

Records show prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the case because the accusations could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

There were no further details regarding why the charges were dropped. If they choose to, prosecutors could refile charges in the future.

Dig deeper:

In a 2023 interview with Fox 26, Williams said that she and her significant other had been having problems, but that she was never violent.

"I did not do what he’s accusing me of doing on December 31. I did not strike him," Williams said.

She continued her mayoral campaign, but was not successful in securing the vote.

What we don't know:

Williams was placed on administrative leave following her arrest in 2023. It’s unclear if she is still employed with the police department.