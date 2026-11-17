The Brief Judge Nathan J. Milliron of the 215th District Court in Harris County received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Judge Milliron was reportedly involved in several other incidents involving staff at the county district clerk's office. The Commission claims Milliron failed to be "patient, dignified and courteous" and his actions "cast public discredit on the judiciary".



The Harris County judge involved in the viral video of him berating an IT worker back in March received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The public warning was issued to Judge Nathan J. Milliron of the 215th District Court in Harris County.

Harris County judge given public warning

According to the Commission, there were several incidents involving Milliron and staff within the Harris County District Clerk’s office.

In one instance, emails are mentioned with the civil courts supervisor and the county district clerk. In the emails, Milliron refers to the supervisor as a "subordinate" and in one text says the supervisor can "kiss my a--."

Another incident was mentioned in which Judge Milliron was overseeing a hearing in March. When one attorney asked to respond to a proposed order that had just been presented by opposing counsel to Judge Milliron, the attorney was denied. The attorney reportedly pointed out that the order included sanctions, but Milliron cut her off and directed his bailiff to remove her.

According to the public warning, when the attorney's co-counsel asked if he could speak, Judge Milliron denied the request and then threatened to handcuff the co-counsel.

The Commission said Judge Milliron was publicly warned due to him failing to be "patient, dignified and courteous" towards fellow staff and failing to allow the attorney's and their client to be heard in the March hearing. According to the Commission, Judge Milliron's actions "cast public discredit on the judiciary or on the administration of justice".

Viral IT video

The backstory:

In March, a tense interaction between Judge Nathan J. Milliron and an IT worker was recorded in a public Zoom room of the 215th Civil Court and went viral. Judge Milliron reportedly asked for an IT worker to help with an audio issue he was dealing with.

In the recording, the IT guy is seen helping the judge and when he quickly resolves the issue, he says "false alarm." Judge Milliron responds with, "No, it is not a false alarm," and the IT guy replied with a laugh saying, "false negative."

The Harris County judge is not amused by the worker and tells him not to joke around. He then is heard telling the worker to get out of his courtroom. Milliron then asks someone who is off-screen to find the IT worker's supervisor.