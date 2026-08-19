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Officer injured in SE Houston; search for suspect

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated August 19, 2026 11:01 AM CDT Published August 19, 2026 10:35 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • An officer from an unknown agency was injured in southeast Houston.
    • It's unclear what agency the officer is with or how the officer was injured.
    • Authorities say they are searching for a suspect.

HOUSTON - A search is underway after an officer was injured in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. on Bellfort Avenue, just west of I-45.

Authorities say an officer was injured, and they are searching for a suspect.

Officer injured in SE Houston; search for suspect
Officer injured in SE Houston; search for suspect

Officer injured in SE Houston; search for suspect

A search is underway after an officer was injured in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what agency the officer is with, but authorities say it is not a Houston Police Department officer.

It's also unclear at this time how the officer was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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