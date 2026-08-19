Officer injured in SE Houston; search for suspect
HOUSTON - A search is underway after an officer was injured in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
What we know:
The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. on Bellfort Avenue, just west of I-45.
Authorities say an officer was injured, and they are searching for a suspect.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what agency the officer is with, but authorities say it is not a Houston Police Department officer.
It's also unclear at this time how the officer was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.