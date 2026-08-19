Officer injured in SE Houston; search for suspect

The Brief An officer from an unknown agency was injured in southeast Houston. It's unclear what agency the officer is with or how the officer was injured. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect.



A search is underway after an officer was injured in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. on Bellfort Avenue, just west of I-45.

Authorities say an officer was injured, and they are searching for a suspect.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what agency the officer is with, but authorities say it is not a Houston Police Department officer.

It's also unclear at this time how the officer was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.