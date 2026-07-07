Child injured after lightning strikes home in Harris County

The Brief A child was injured after lighting struck a home in Harris County on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the lightning strike occurred near the intersection of Cypress View Drive and Cypress Ridge Drive. Officials said the electrical current traveled through the home's wiring, causing a small fire in the attic and shocking the homeowner's son while he was using a computer.



A child was injured after lighting struck a home in Harris County on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Child injured after lightning struck Harris County home

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the lightning strike occurred near the intersection of Cypress View Drive and Cypress Ridge Drive.

Officials said the electrical current traveled through the home's wiring, causing a small fire in the attic and shocking the homeowner's son while he was using a computer.

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Authorities said the child is being evaluated by EMS.

What we don't know:

The child's condition was not released by authorities.

What they're saying:

Officials added that during a thunderstorm, avoid using corded electronics and stay away from electrical wiring and plumbing as lightning can travel through a home's electrical system.