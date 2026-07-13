Houston weather: More rain expected Tuesday, FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect

The Brief FOX26 STORM ALERT Through Tuesday Daily Rounds of Downpours, Flooding Possible Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns Late Week



More rainfall will be possible across the Houston area on Tuesday. As a result, a FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Tuesday.

Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert for Tuesday

FOX26 STORM ALERT

Multiple rounds of heavy downpours will be moving across Southeast Texas the next day or two. The flood threat continues as rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through Tuesday. Street flooding will again be possible. It could be a washout at times & repeated downpours could bring localized flooding in spots. The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the FOX26 area in a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall today and Tuesday.

HEAVY RAIN LIKELY

Deeper Gulf moisture lingers over Southeast Texas again Tuesday. A stalling front to our north helps pile up this rain, keeping scattered to widespread downpours in place through Wednesday. So expect more clouds and higher rain chances helping to keep the temperatures below seasonal averages. The heaviest rain today will be through early evening. Tuesday features a slightly earlier start. Wednesday's rain will be less widespread, but downpours are still possible.

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HOTTER, DRIER PATTERN TO WRAP UP THE WORK WEEK

Toward the end of the week, things start to dry out and skies clear. Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb to 102-107 late week and this weekend.

TROPICS QUIET FOR NOW

The National Hurricane Center keeps things quiet for the next seven days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf. Some of our forecast models hint at the small chance for tropical development forming off a stalled front in the northeastern Gulf, off the coast of Florida early next week. We are still days away so a lot can change between now and then. Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.