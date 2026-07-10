Six players represent baseball in Texas at 2026 MLB All-Star Weekend

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The Brief Six players with ties to Texas teams will take part in 2026 MLB All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia. Astros DH Yordan Alvarez and Rangers reliever Jacob Latz are set for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Four prospects from San Antonio, Midland and the Rangers organization will showcase their talent in Sunday's MLB Futures Game.



Texas baseball fans will have plenty of familiar names to follow during the 2026 MLB All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia this weekend.

Players from major and minor league teams across Texas are taking part in events ranging from the MLB All-Star Futures Game with some of the brightest young prospects to the established major league stars in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Texas baseball goes to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 16: A general view of the 2026 All Star Game sign during the game between the Miami Marlinsi and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove Expand

What we know:

MLB's All-Star Sunday festivities feature the MLB Futures Game, followed by MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3, along with the T-Mobile Home Run Derby that takes place Monday. The festivities conclude Tuesday with the All-Star Red Carpet Show and the 96th MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Texas players in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game (Tuesday, July 14)

Yordan Alvarez, DH, Houston Astros

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 29: Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) strikes out during the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportsw Expand

Jacob Latz, LHP, Texas Rangers

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Texas prospects are playing in the 2026 MLB Futures Game (Sunday, July 12)

Ethan Salas, C, San Antonio Missions

Jamie Arnold, LHP, Midland RockHounds

Leo De Vries, INF, Midland RockHounds

SPRINGFIELD, MO - APRIL 21: Leo De Vries #12 of the Midland RockHounds takes the field prior to the game between the Midland RockHounds and the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by Shan Expand

Caden Scarborough, RHP, Texas Rangers organization (Hub City Spartanburgers)

These six players highlight the strength of baseball in Texas, from major league stars in Houston and Arlington to rising prospects developing in San Antonio and Midland.

Astros and Rangers all-star representation

Local perspective:

For Texas fans, six players with ties to clubs that play in the state will participate in either the Futures Game or the MLB All-Star Game.

The biggest names are Houston Astros’ designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and Texas Rangers’ left-handed reliever Jacob Latz, who both earned 2026 American League All-Star selections and will play in Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic.

PENSACOLA, FL - AUGUST 21: Billy Hamilton #4 of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos slides safely into third base against the Montgomery Biscuits at Community Maritime Park Stadium on August 21, 2012 in Pensacola, Florida. Billy Hamilton broke the minor league Expand

Dig deeper:

Before the All-Stars take the field, the four players currently competing for Texas-based minor league clubs will showcase their talent in Sunday's MLB Futures Game.

The Texas Rangers organization also will be represented in the Futures Game by right-handed pitcher Caden Scarborough. Although Scarborough currently pitches for the High-A Hub City Spartanburgers in South Carolina, he is one of the Rangers' top pitching prospects and will represent the organization on the American League roster.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - MARCH 15: Caden Scarborough #18 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Pho Expand

The San Antonio Missions is the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres and will be represented by catcher Ethan Salas. Salas is one of baseball's top prospects and has continued his rapid climb through the Padres' system while playing in the Texas League.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Ethan Salas #12 of the San Antonio Missions poses for a photo during the San Antonio Missions photo day at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/MLB P Expand

The Midland RockHounds is the Athletics' Double-A affiliate and will send two players to Philadelphia as left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold and switch-hitting infielder Leo De Vries give West Texas multiple representatives in the premier prospect showcase.

MIDLAND, TX - MARCH 30: Jamie Arnold #14 of the Midland Rockhounds poses for a photo during the Midland Rockhounds photo day at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Monday, March 30, 2026 in Midland, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/MLB Photos via Getty Image Expand

How to watch 2026 All-Star Weekend

What's next:

The MLB Futures Game begins at 11 a.m. CST on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, as part of All-Star Sunday festivities.

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, also at Citizens Bank Park.

UKRAINE - 2021/08/30: In this photo illustration a Major League Baseball (MLB) logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)