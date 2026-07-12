Houston weather: Widespread tropical moisture triggers street flooding risks
HOUSTON - Deeper Gulf moisture keeps pouring in this weekend, so expect more clouds and higher rain chances. Scattered showers bring isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon across the Houston area on Sunday.
FOX 26 Storm Alert
The flood threat increases as rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday, street flooding will be possible. Rain will not fall nonstop, but repeated downpours could bring localized street flooding in spots.
For now, models are indicating that the highest risk for heavy rain is on Monday. On Sunday, there is a 1/4 risk for street flooding and that threat increases to a 2/4 risk on Monday.
Tropics update
El Niño and Saharan dust are keeping the tropics mainly quiet with high levels of wind shear and dry, dusty air. It is very difficult for any tropical system to develop at this point. For that reason, the National Hurricane Center keeps things quiet for the next 7 days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf. However, we don't get to the peak of hurricane season until September 10th, and it doesn't end until the end of November. So stay alert even when things are quiet!
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Weather team.