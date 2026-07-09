Pasadena man wins $1 million from Texas Lottery scratch off ticket
HOUSTON - A lucky Pasadena resident just got a whole lot richer after claiming a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket worth seven figures!
The Texas Lottery announced a Premier Play ticket worth $1 million was bought by an anonymous resident from Pasadena.
Courtesy of Texas Lottery
The ticket was purchased at the Motu Food Mart on Space Center Boulevard.
Due to the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning ticket.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by an official press release from Texas Lottery.