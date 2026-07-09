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Pasadena man wins $1 million from Texas Lottery scratch off ticket

By
FOX 26 Houston
Lottery
Published July 9, 2026 11:20 AM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 11:20 AM CDT

The Brief

    • An anonymous Pasadena resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.
    • The winning "Premier Play" ticket was bought at the Motu Food Mart on Space Center Boulevard.

HOUSTON - A lucky Pasadena resident just got a whole lot richer after claiming a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket worth seven figures!

The Texas Lottery announced a Premier Play ticket worth $1 million was bought by an anonymous resident from Pasadena.

Courtesy of Texas Lottery

The ticket was purchased at the Motu Food Mart on Space Center Boulevard.

Due to the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning ticket.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by an official press release from Texas Lottery. 

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