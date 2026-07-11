One arrested, one on the run after Katy Freeway chase

The Brief Two suspects reportedly fled a Katy Walmart after stealing over $1,200 of merchandise. Viewer video shows deputies chasing a U-Haul on the Katy Freeway. The suspects abandoned the U-Haul at another Walmart in southwest Houston.



One burglary suspect is in Harris County custody and another is on the run after a police chase on the east side of the county.

Harris County: Katy Freeway U-Haul chase

What we know:

The sheriff's office confirmed the scene started with a burglary at a Walmart on Fry Road in Katy. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the suspects are accused of stealing over $1,200 in merchandise.

Video from a FOX 26 viewer shows Harris County deputies going after a U-Haul truck on the Katy Freeway toward Gessner Road. Officials confirmed the suspects used a U-Haul in the chase. The sheriff says their speed was low, but they refused to stop.

Authorities say the chase came to a stop at another Walmart on South Kirkwood Road near Westheimer. The sheriff said the suspects abandoned the truck.

One of the suspects has since been caught. As of this report, the second suspect remains wanted.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.