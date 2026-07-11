Houston weather: Storm Alert for Monday amid daily rain chances

The Brief Scattered Showers & Storms Sunday Daily Downpours Continue Through Tuesday FOX26 STORM ALERT Monday



A FOX 26 Storm Alert is set to be issued on Monday as daily rain chances bring a slight flood threat.

Tropical moisture moves in

Deeper Gulf moisture keeps pouring in this weekend, so expect more clouds and higher rain chances.

Scattered showers came into Houston late Saturday morning, bringing isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon.

FOX 26 Storm Alert

The flood threat increases as rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday.

Rain will not fall nonstop, but repeated downpours could bring localized street flooding in spots. For now, models are indicating that the highest risk for heavy rain on Monday. On Sunday there is a 1/4 risk of street flooding and that threat increases to a 2/4 risk on Monday.

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Tropics quiet for now

El Niño and Saharan dust are keeping the tropics mainly quiet with high levels of wind shear and dry, dusty air. It is very difficult for any tropical system to develop at this point. For that reason, the National Hurricane Center keeps things quiet for the next seven days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America. However, we don't get to the peak of hurricane season until September 10th, and it doesn't end until the end of November. So stay alert even when things are quiet.

7-Day forecast