1 dead in Harris County crash on Bammel, Greenbrook involving dump truck, pickup
HOUSTON - One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in north Harris County, authorities say.
What we know:
The crash was reported near Bammel Road and Greenbrook Drive on Thursday morning.
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a pickup truck and a dump truck collided. A photo from the scene shows that the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
A female passenger died at the scene. The constable’s office says a male driver has been safely removed from the vehicle. It’s unclear if he was injured.
Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office
What's next:
The roadway is shut down amid an investigation.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. It’s unclear how the crash occurred.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.