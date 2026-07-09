The Brief A deadly crash was reported near Bammel Road and Greenbrook Drive. The constable's office says a female passenger died in the crash. The crash involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.



One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in north Harris County, authorities say.

What we know:

The crash was reported near Bammel Road and Greenbrook Drive on Thursday morning.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a pickup truck and a dump truck collided. A photo from the scene shows that the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

A female passenger died at the scene. The constable’s office says a male driver has been safely removed from the vehicle. It’s unclear if he was injured.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

What's next:

The roadway is shut down amid an investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. It’s unclear how the crash occurred.