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1 dead in Harris County crash on Bammel, Greenbrook involving dump truck, pickup

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 9, 2026 9:20 AM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 9:20 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A deadly crash was reported near Bammel Road and Greenbrook Drive.
    • The constable's office says a female passenger died in the crash.
    • The crash involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in north Harris County, authorities say.

What we know:

The crash was reported near Bammel Road and Greenbrook Drive on Thursday morning. 

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a pickup truck and a dump truck collided. A photo from the scene shows that the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

A female passenger died at the scene. The constable’s office says a male driver has been safely removed from the vehicle. It’s unclear if he was injured.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

What's next:

The roadway is shut down amid an investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. It’s unclear how the crash occurred. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

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