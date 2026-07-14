Houston woman floods apartment after dance pole hits fire sprinkler amid practice

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The Brief A Houston woman's apartment flooded after a dance pole came loose and struck a ceiling fire sprinkler during practice. The entire incident was captured on video, which Gilbert later shared on social media and TikTok. Gilbert and her dog escaped safely, and no injuries were reported. The extent of the water damage remains unclear.



A Houston woman accidentally flooded her apartment after a dance pole came loose from the ceiling during a practice session and struck a fire sprinkler, sending water pouring through the unit.

Dance pole strikes fire sprinkler, flooding apartment

Local perspective:

Houston resident Asha Gilbert was recording herself practicing pole dancing when the pole slipped from its ceiling mount and hit the sprinkler head, according to video shared on social media.

Gilbert captured the entire incident on her phone as it happened.

The video shows the pole slowly falling before hitting and activating the sprinkler system.

"I went into shock and was completely stunned," Gilbert said. "My main concern was for my dog."

Gilbert also shared the video on TikTok with the caption: "A stripper pole accidentally hit my apartment sprinkler and flooded my apartment."

Gilbert and the dog escape safely

What we know:

Gilbert and her dog safely evacuated the apartment before firefighters arrived at the scene, according to Storyful.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how much damage the flooding caused to the apartment or whether other units were affected.