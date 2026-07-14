Houston Texans co-founder, senior chair Janice McNair remembered for her legacy of generosity

The Brief Janice and her husband Bob moved to Houston in 1960. They raised four children and embarked on a lifelong career of giving back to the community. The McNair's were generous philanthropists making education and medical research the cornerstones of their charitable giving. In total, they contributed more than half a billion dollars to charity through their various foundations.



Janice and her husband Bob moved to Houston in 1960. They raised four children and embarked on a lifelong career of giving back to the community.

Former players, writer remember Houston Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair

The McNair's were generous philanthropists making education and medical research the cornerstones of their charitable giving.

In total, they contributed more than half a billion dollars to charity through their various foundations.

What they're saying:

"When Bob had died in 2018 after a long battle with skin cancer, they had given more than $5 million dollars to charity," said John McClain, former Houston Chronicle reporter. "It got close to $750 million, they were very giving."

"I remember how caring and loving she was, like a grandmother figure to a lot of the players," said former Texans player Johnathan Joseph. "She made you feel welcome each and every day she passed by."

"They helped us in so many ways," said Charles Bacarisse, VP of Major Gifts at Houston Christian University. "They made a gift that allowed us to build our stadium on campus. They were so impactful for our university in so many ways."

"When I had my fundraiser benefiting the hurricane that hit my hometown in Louisiana, she drove her own car up there and delivered a check to come and support," said former Texans player Justin Reid. "She always had a smile on her face, a sweetheart lady, terribly sad news to hear of her passing."