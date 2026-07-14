White Oak Bayou attack: Teen accused in sexual assault, attempted drowning

The Brief Jacoby Fuselier, 19, was taken into custody for allegedly attacking, sexually assaulting, and attempting to drown a woman in White Oak Bayou. The woman was able to get away and flagged down Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies. Officials will present the case to Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine what charges might be filed.



Harris County officials have identified the suspect believed to have been involved in the attack and sexual assault of a woman who was exercise-walking.

Constable Alan Rosen states 19-year-old Jacoby Fuselier was taken into custody after a woman reported she was attacked while walking along White Oak Bayou in the Inwood area.

Woman attacked by White Oak Bayou

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman was reportedly walking when she was allegedly attacked by Fuselier who dragged her down to the bayou.

The victim told authorities he sexually assaulted her and attempted to drown her afterwards, but she was able to get away. Constable Rosen says she was able to rip out his hair and scratch his eye.

Authorities said the victim got to her car and while driving away from the scene, she was able to flag down a Precinct 1 unit.

The deputies gathered information from the woman and began canvassing the area. At the same time, the victim was triaged to a nearby hospital for help.

Constable Rosen said information from other citizens helped with the identification of Fuselier.

According to a witness, a male on a bike had whistled at her while she was outside her home. The male fled from the home after the woman's husband came outside.

The woman reported she saw the man again in the area. Deputies were able to locate the suspect in the area and took him into custody. He allegedly had the victim's cellphone on his person.

Officials will present the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine what charges might be filed.

What we don't know:

At this time, no official charges have been filed against Fuselier.

No mugshot has been released.