Tesla Katy crash: NTSB releases preliminary report after vehicle crashed into home, killing 76-year-old woman

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report after a Tesla vehicle crashed into a Katy home in June killing 76-year-old Martha Avila. According to the report, a 2025 Tesla Model 3 electric car, occupied solely by a 44-year-old driver, was traveling east on Rose Hollow Lane when it departed the roadway, partially entered a driveway, and crashed into a home. Officials said electronic data recovered from the vehicle indicated that before the crash, the driver manually overrode the Full Self Driving by pressing the accelerator pedal to 100% and the vehicle's speed was greater than 70 miles per hour when the crash occurred.



The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report after a Tesla vehicle crashed into a Katy home in June killing 76-year-old Martha Avila.

NTSB releases preliminary report on Katy Tesla crash that killed 76-year-old woman

What we know:

According to the report, a 2025 Tesla Model 3 electric car, occupied solely by a 44-year-old driver, was traveling east on Rose Hollow Lane when it departed the roadway, partially entered a driveway, and crashed into a home.

The report stated, at the time of the crash, the driver had engaged Tesla's Advanced Driver Assistance System, Full Self Driving.

Officials said electronic data recovered from the vehicle indicated that before the crash, the driver manually overrode the Full Self Driving by pressing the accelerator pedal to 100% and the vehicle's speed was greater than 70 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Mug shot of Michael Butler (left) and Photo from the scene (right)(Source: Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department)

The report stated the posted roadway speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

The driver, 44-year-old Michael Butler was charged with manslaughter in connection with the crash.