National Hurricane Center flags area in Gulf to watch this weekend

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the Gulf of America. Forecasters say there’s a low chance that a tropical system could form in that area this weekend. It does not pose a threat to Texas.



The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area to watch in the Gulf of America this weekend.

The zone is located in the northeastern Gulf along the western coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Forecasters said there is a low chance that a tropical system could develop in that area within the next week.

The outlook for an area being monitored near Florida.

(FOX Weather)



An area of low pressure is expected to form during the weekend over the northeastern Gulf of America," the NHC wrote in its tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic. "Subsequent slow development of this system is possible while it moves slowly northeastward over the northeastern Gulf and or near the southeastern coast of the United States by early next week."

The system does not pose a threat to Texas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm or hurricane, it will be named Bertha.

(FOX Local)

There has only been one named storm in the Atlantic so far this season. Tropical Storm Arthur brought nasty weather to the Texas Gulf Coast in mid-June.

Experts at Colorado State University recently updated their forecast to lower the number of named storms expected during the 2026 Atlantic season from 11 to nine. They are now calling for a "well below-normal season."

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The peak of hurricane season is on Sept. 10.