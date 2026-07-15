FBI seeks to search van after deadly Houston ICE shooting

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The Brief FBI agents want to search the white van Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was driving when an ICE agent shot and killed him in Houston. Investigators said bags of a "white crystal-like substance" were visible in the van, but the substance has not been confirmed. Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.



The FBI has requested to search the white van that was being driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo when he was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week in Houston.

According to an affidavit filed in federal district court Tuesday, investigators said they saw several plastic bags with a "white crystal-like substance" in plain view from the outside of the van.

FBI agents said plastic bags containing a "white crystal-like substance" could be seen in plain view from the outside of the van being driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week. (District Court for the Southern District of Texas)

The affidavit goes on to say the bags were seen between the driver and passenger seats and in the floorboard of the van and were packaged in a way that was "consistent with methamphetamine," but noted that the van had not been searched.

FBI agents said plastic bags containing a "white crystal-like substance" could be seen in plain view from the outside of the van being driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week.

Gov. Abbott says Rangers will investigate ICE shooting

Speaking in Houston on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Rangers would be conducting their own investigation into Salgado Araujo's death.

Abbott said that while the Rangers would work with federal agencies invstigating the shooting, their investigation would also remain independent.

"I fully expect our immigration laws to be enforced," Abbott said. "It's proven that immigration laws can be enforced and stopping illegal immigration from coming across our borders can be achieved without shooting people."

Shooting death of Lorezo Salgado Araujo

The backstory:

According to ICE, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who was allegedly in the country illegally, was shot around 6:50 a.m. on Canal Street between S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive and Wayside Drive in the East End last week.

ICE initially said Araujo attempted to evade arrest.

"From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense," ICE said in a statement.

Araujo was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FOX later learned from Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia tells FOX 26 that after speaking with ICE, it was learned that Araujo and his brother were not the intended targets.

Garcia said ICE told her that there was another person in the vehicle who had an administrative warrant.

The congresswoman also told FOX 26 that none of the ICE agents involved in the incident were wearing body cameras. ICE officials told Garcia that ICE promises to have officers wear cameras by the end of the month.

Lastly, according to Congresswoman Garcia, ICE says the three people who were detained in this incident will remain in Conroe. They will not be transferred to another facility.

DHS later released a statement saying: "After receiving a credible tip from our law enforcement partners, our officers conducted surveillance on a target’s address. Weeks prior to the incident, they noted two white vans at the property. On July 7, officers were almost at the target’s address when they observed a white van with an individual who resembled the target. Officers then initiated the vehicle stop."