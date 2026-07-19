Northwest Houston fire kills 1 person trapped in home

First responders are reporting to a fire in northwest Houston that has killed at least one person.

Northwest Houston: Maple Leaf house fire

The fire was reported late Sunday morning on Maple Leaf Drive, near the Sam Houston Tollway and West Road.

Fire crews from the Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office are said to be at the scene along with Harris County deputies.

The sheriff's office confirmed with FOX 26 that one person has died. The person was reportedly trapped inside the home during the fire.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.