Alvin ISD investigates former employees over alleged handling of special education students

The Brief Alvin ISD said it reported the allegations to DFPS, Alvin ISD Police, and the Texas Education Agency as required by state law. The district said the three employees are no longer employed, but declined to provide additional details because the investigation remains active. Officials said Alvin ISD has since implemented additional safeguards, oversight measures, and accountability practices to better protect students.



Alvin ISD says three former employees at Nolan Ryan Junior High are no longer with the district after allegations they inappropriately physically handled students in a self-contained special education classroom.

Alvin ISD says three former employees investigated over student handling allegations

What we know:

In a letter sent to families, Principal Dana Green said the incident occurred in May near the end of the 2025-2026 school year. The families of the students directly involved were notified when the allegations were reported to the district.

According to the letter, school administrators immediately took action after learning of the allegations.

In accordance with Texas Education Code Chapter 22A, Alvin ISD reported the matter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Alvin ISD Police Department and the Texas Education Agency.

District officials said the three employees involved are no longer employed by Alvin ISD.

Because the investigation remains active, the district said it cannot provide additional details.

What we don't know:

The letter to parents did not identify the three former employees.

What they're saying:

Alvin ISD said student safety remains its highest priority and that it has "zero tolerance" for conduct that compromises the trust families place in its schools.

Since the incident, the district said it has reviewed its procedures and implemented additional safeguards, oversight measures and accountability practices aimed at strengthening student protection and reducing the likelihood of similar incidents.

The district also emphasized that every report involving student safety is taken seriously and addressed promptly.