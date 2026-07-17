Justice caravan rolls through Houston as calls for accountability continue in ICE shooting

The Brief Supporters drove through Houston Friday in a justice caravan honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on July 7. Organizers say recent developments in the investigation have not changed their calls for an independent investigation and greater transparency. The demonstration comes as multiple federal, state and local investigations into the shooting continue.



More than a week after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Houston's East End, supporters took to the streets Friday in a justice caravan calling for accountability as multiple investigations into the shooting continue.

Dozens of vehicles traveled from the East End into downtown Houston before organizers held a rally, saying they wanted to keep public attention focused on a case they believe still has significant unanswered questions.

Calls continue:

Organizers encouraged supporters to participate in the caravan, including bringing white work vans similar to the one Salgado Araujo was driving the morning he was shot.

They say the demonstration was designed to honor Salgado Araujo while continuing to pressure investigators and elected officials for more transparency.

"We are upset because, again, what happened to Lorenzo Salgado should not have happened at all," one speaker told supporters during a news conference ahead of the caravan.

"It doesn't matter whether he was an undocumented immigrant or not. It doesn't matter what was in his truck. It does not matter. Nobody deserves to be executed on the streets of Houston. Not in our city."

Case Developments:

The demonstration comes after several major developments this week in the investigation.

Federal officials said ICE agents were investigating two Guatemalan men when they spotted a similar white van and attempted to stop it. Officials said Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not one of the men they were trying to locate.

Authorities also confirmed the FBI executed a federal search warrant on the van after investigators reported seeing what they described as a white crystal-like substance inside.

According to the affidavit, an FBI agent believed the substance was consistent with methamphetamine based on training and experience. However, the affidavit does not state that the substance has been confirmed through laboratory testing.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also directed the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate investigation into the shooting alongside ongoing investigations by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Organzier's Demands:

Despite those developments, organizers say their message has not changed.

They continue to call for an independent investigation into the shooting, the release of the names of the ICE agents involved and the release of the three passengers who were inside Salgado Araujo's van.

"I want to close by calling on all people of conscience in Houston... to demand an independent investigation into Lorenzo Salgado's murder," organizer Vivek Venkatraman said during Friday's news conference.

Organizers also announced plans for another rally on Sunday at Ervan Chew Park.

Investigation Ongoing:

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Federal officials have said the investigation remains ongoing.