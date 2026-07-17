Houston weather: Hotter, drier pattern to return this weekend

The Brief Isolated Showers Possible Through Evening Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns This Weekend Tropics Heating Up, Two areas To Watch



After a few rain chances on Friday, a very warm and dry pattern will take shape over Houston for the weekend.

Houston Weather: Hotter weather pattern moving in

VERY WARM, ISOLATED RAIN FOR FRIDAY

Rain chances the rest of today are low with the best chance north & west of Houston. Coverage is only around 20%. So expect mainly dry weather with more sunshine with temps in the 90s.

HOTTER, DRIER PATTERN TO ENJOY FOR THE WEEKEND

Skies will dry out and clear this weekend as high pressure builds in. Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100, nearing 108 for some. As you enjoy your weekend plans outdoors, please remember to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks if working or exercising outside.

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TROPICS COMING TO LIFE

The National Hurricane Center is watching two possible areas of tropical development in the Atlantic basin. The first area is in the Northeastern Gulf, with a 30% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north Florida on the Gulf side, or Atlantic side, impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain. A second area of possible tropical development is being monitored in the far east Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. Chance for development here is very low, around 10%. Saharan dust will likely end chances for development over the coming week. Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.

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