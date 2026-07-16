Palm Village inspection records detail structural concerns as tenants weigh options in Bay City

The Brief FOX 26 obtained city inspection reports, notices of violation and an engineering report through a public records request. Records show inspectors documented structural concerns and ordered repairs at Palm Village Apartments. Lone Star Legal Aid says Texas tenants should understand their rights before withholding rent or terminating a lease.



Weeks after FOX 26 first reported on complaints from tenants living at Palm Village Apartments, newly obtained public records are providing a clearer picture of what city inspectors found—and why many residents remain at the complex despite ongoing code enforcement.

FOX 26 obtained inspection reports, notices of violation, and an engineering report through a Texas Public Information Act request.

The documents outline structural concerns, required repairs and the city's ongoing efforts to bring the property into compliance.

Ownership Trail:

FOX 26 also traced ownership records connected to the property.

Matagorda County property records show Palm Village Apartments was purchased by 1901 Palm Realty LLC in May 2023.

Federal filings identify the company's business address in Valley Stream, New York. That same address appears throughout the City of Bay City's enforcement records related to Palm Village Apartments.

FOX 26 reached out to management and individuals connected to the property's ownership for comment before publication but did not receive a response.

What inspectors found:

According to city records obtained by FOX 26, inspectors determined Building 9 was unsafe, dilapidated and hazardous, calling it a public nuisance.

The City ordered ownership to:

Hire a structural engineer.

Replace deteriorated wood.

Repair uneven stair treads and risers.

Secure railings.

Obtain permits before beginning repairs.

Inspection reports also document cracked concrete, uneven flooring, sagging floors and other structural concerns.

An engineering report later concluded portions of the floor system had deflected beyond acceptable limits and recommended reinforcing the building's framing before repairs could continue.

The City of Bay City says code officers continue working with ownership and management while monitoring compliance with the city's enforcement process.

If ownership fails to comply, city officials say additional enforcement could include proceedings before the Planning Commission to have the property considered a substandard structure.

Why Tenants Remain:

Although some tenants have been allowed to terminate their leases, leaving is not always financially possible.

Residents previously told FOX 26 the apartments remain among the few affordable housing options available to them.

For many families, moving would require another security deposit, moving expenses and finding another apartment within their budget.

That prompted FOX 26 to ask Lone Star Legal Aid what rights Texas tenants have under those circumstances.

What Legal Aid Says:

Jonna Treble, a staff attorney with Lone Star Legal Aid, says one of the biggest misconceptions tenants have is that serious repair issues automatically allow them to stop paying rent.

"The property code in Texas leans very heavily in favor of landlords," Treble said. "The rent must be current. If the rent is not current, the landlord is not obligated to make any repairs at all."

Treble says tenants should continue paying rent while documenting conditions, providing written notice to management—preferably by certified mail—and allowing the landlord a reasonable opportunity to make repairs before pursuing legal remedies.

She also cautions against withholding rent, saying it can lead to eviction proceedings and make it more difficult to secure housing elsewhere.

For tenants who cannot afford to move, Treble says the legal remedies available under Texas law do not always solve the underlying problem.

"That's not always a practical fix because... in more rural areas, there's not nearly as many choices and certainly not necessarily affordable housing choices," she said.

City Declines Interview:

The City of Bay City declined FOX 26's request for an on-camera interview.

In a written statement, officials said the enforcement case remains active, and Code Compliance officers continue working with ownership and management to address the deficiencies identified during inspections.

The city said it will continue monitoring the property's progress and has additional enforcement options available if compliance is not achieved.

What's next:

FOX 26 will continue following the city's enforcement process and any updates from ownership regarding repairs at Palm Village Apartments.