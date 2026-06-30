Bay City tenants report A/C, pest problems at Palm Village Apartments

The Brief A Palm Village tenant says she and her partner spent months without central air conditioning at the Bay City apartment complex. While reporting the story, FOX 26 documented roaches, flies and a window A/C unit being used inside another tenant’s apartment. The City of Bay City confirms two open code enforcement cases involving Palm Village, while management says it responds promptly to maintenance concerns and provides weekly pest control.



What started as one family’s complaint about living without air conditioning turned into a broader look at conditions inside Palm Village Apartments in Bay City.

When FOX 26 went to the complex at 1901 Palm Village Boulevard, tenants described concerns involving broken air conditioning, pests, and safety issues.

Months without A/C:

Alexia Tucker says she and her partner moved into Palm Village Apartments in November 2025. She says everything was fine until March, when their air conditioning stopped working.

Tucker says she submitted multiple maintenance requests, but spent months without central air during the Texas heat. She says management eventually provided temporary window air conditioning units, but they did not adequately cool the apartment.

Tucker says the heat has affected their health and forced them to rely on family for help.

Inside another unit:

While reporting Tucker’s complaint, FOX 26 was invited inside another tenant’s apartment.

The tenant asked not to be identified, but allowed FOX 26 cameras to document conditions inside her home.

FOX 26 observed roaches crawling on the walls, flies throughout the apartment, and a window air conditioning unit being used to help cool the apartment.

City confirms concerns:

The City of Bay City confirmed to FOX 26 that it has received complaints regarding Palm Village Apartments.

According to the city, Code Compliance inspected the property within the last two weeks in response to recent complaints.

The city says inspectors identified non-working HVAC units, stair concerns, and a compromised second-story floor that created a life-safety issue.

According to the city, management complied with an order requiring the tenant in the structurally compromised apartment to either be relocated or released from their lease.

City officials also said Palm Village previously addressed electrical issues after earlier code enforcement action required replacement of electrical panels and breakers.

The city says there are currently two open code enforcement cases involving the property.

Tenants describe fears:

Tucker says she is also concerned about the condition of the stairs throughout the complex.

She described them as uneven and unstable, saying they wobble when residents walk on them and create what she believes is a safety hazard.

She also says several neighbors have contacted one another after sharing similar concerns on social media.

Tucker says she and her partner are now considering moving despite the financial hardship.

Management responds:

Palm Village Management provided the following statement to FOX 26:

What's next:

The City of Bay City says Palm Village has complied with enforcement orders issued so far, but two code enforcement cases remain open.

FOX 26 requested an on-camera or phone interview with city officials. The city declined but provided written responses.

FOX 26 will continue following the city’s code enforcement efforts and any additional developments involving Palm Village Apartments.