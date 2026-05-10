Spring Branch ISD considers closing Northbrook Middle School amid $24M deficit

The Brief Spring Branch ISD is considering closing Northbrook Middle due to a project $24 million budget shortfall. Parents say the potential closure feels like a pattern due to previous campus closures. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the closure and rezoning plans during a workshop on Monday.



Spring Branch Independent School District is considering the permanent closure of Northbrook Middle School as the district grapples with a projected $24 million budget shortfall for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The proposal, which would consolidate the middle school’s approximately 500 students into three neighboring campuses, has sparked concerns among families north of I-10 who say their neighborhood is being disproportionately affected by district-wide cuts.

The fiscal reality

What they're saying:

District leadership has pointed to a "perfect storm" of financial pressures, including record inflation and a stagnant basic allotment from the Texas Legislature. SBISD officials have frequently criticized the state’s "Recapture" system, which requires the district to send local tax dollars back to the state, even while facing a multi-million dollar deficit.

According to district data, Northbrook Middle School is currently operating at roughly 50% capacity. Officials argue that consolidating Northbrook with Landrum, Spring Oaks, or Spring Woods middle schools would allow the district to maximize resources and protect core academic and extracurricular programs.

The district also noted that Northbrook recently received an "F" accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency. Consolidation would move students to campuses with "B" or "C" ratings, which the district argues will provide better academic outcomes.

Community pushback

The other side:

For many families, the potential closure feels like a pattern. In the last two years, the district has already shuttered Treasure Forest Elementary and Panda Path.

Community activist Virginia Elizondo said the mood among parents is one of frustration and "defeat."

"A lot of people just feel defeated that this is going to happen and there's not much they can do to stop it," Elizondo said. "We really don't want the district just to see the Northside schools and communities as a way to save money."

While the district cites declining enrollment as a primary driver, some community members argue those numbers were impacted by the district’s own policy changes—specifically the dissolution of the "SKY Partnership" with YES Prep. Elizondo noted that when the charter partnership ended, many students left the district entirely rather than staying at Northbrook.

Discussions

What's next:

Despite the potential closure, the district stated that all current Northbrook employees would remain on the payroll and be restaffed at other campuses. Transportation services would also be provided to the new zoned schools, and the district plans to offer tours to families to ease the transition.

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the closure and rezoning plans during a workshop on Monday, May 11, at 6:00 p.m. at the SBISD Administration Building.

Community members are planning a rally outside the administration building at 5:30 p.m. to voice their opposition before the workshop begins.