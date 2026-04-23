League City officials clarify what makes an E-bike legal in Texas

The Brief League City authorities say some kids are riding illegal motor bikes – not electric bikes. Officials warn parents about the differences between the bikes. Authorities are also urging riders to be safe and follow the rules.



League City police and city officials aim to clear up a growing source of confusion: what actually counts as a legal e-bike in Texas?

With the rising popularity of electric-powered rides, many residents are unsure which bikes are allowed on public streets and paths—and which are not. The confusion often stems from how Texas law defines electric bicycles compared to how some companies market their products.

What Makes an E-Bike Legal in Texas?

Under Texas Transportation Code 664.001, an electric bicycle must meet specific criteria to be considered legal for use on public infrastructure. A compliant e-bike:

Has fully operable pedals

Uses an electric motor with less than 750 watts of power

Has a top assisted speed of 28 mph or less

If a bike meets all of these requirements, it is classified as a legal electric bicycle. Riders are allowed to use these e-bikes on streets, sidewalks, trails, and shared-use paths throughout League City.

What’s Not Street Legal?

Not all motorized bikes qualify as legal e-bikes—even if they are marketed that way. Certain vehicles fall outside the legal definition and are not permitted on public roads or pathways.

These include some electric or gas-powered bikes such as dirt bikes, mini motorcycles, and pocket bikes. They are considered illegal for public use if they:

Exceed speeds of 28 mph

Have a motor rated at 750 watts or higher

Lack the required manufacturer label

Because they do not meet Texas standards, these vehicles can only be operated on private property.

What families need to know

League City officials encourage residents to carefully review the manufacturer’s specifications before purchasing or riding a bike. Making sure your bike meets legal requirements can help you avoid fines and ensure safer shared spaces for everyone.

If you already own a motorized bike, take a moment to confirm whether it qualifies as a legal e-bike under Texas law. When in doubt, check the specs—because not every "e-bike" is street legal.

For more information, details are on League City's website.