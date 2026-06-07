Texas woman charged with murder after fatal Southeast Houston apartment stabbing

The Brief Ariyanna Cooper was charged with murder after Travis Jerome Powell was stabbed to death Friday night at a Southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police reported that the stabbing occurred during an argument inside an apartment before neighbors attempted to save the victim. The suspect was arrested the night of the incident and is scheduled for a preliminary court appearance on June 8.



A 23-year-old Houston woman has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a Southeast Houston apartment complex, according to court records filed in Harris County.

Houston police respond to fatal apartment altercation

What we know:

23-year-old Ariyanna Cooper was charged with murder following the June 5 death of Travis Jerome Powell, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harris County's 177th District Court.

Prosecutors allege Cooper is responsible for Powell's death. The charge stems from a stabbing reported on Friday night at the Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.

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What they're saying:

Houston police previously said officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a wound to his left side following an altercation inside an apartment unit.

Investigators said neighbors carried the victim outside and attempted to render aid before Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time, police said they were searching for a female suspect. A relative of the victim told authorities the woman involved in the argument was upset that the victim had been "outside."

Ariyanna Cooper arrested and charged with murder

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, Cooper was arrested on June 5 and formally charged the following day. The filing alleges she either intentionally caused Powell's death by stabbing him with a knife or intended to cause serious bodily injury and committed a dangerous act to human life that resulted in his death.

Court records show Cooper appeared at a probable cause hearing on June 6, where a judge found probable cause and issued warnings.

Next court date scheduled for Houston murder suspect

What's next:

She is scheduled for a preliminary assigned court appearance on June 8 in the 177th District Court, according to court records provided by Harris County.

The investigation remains ongoing.