Texas Children's clarifies statement on 2-year-old patient from near drowning

The Brief Texas Children's Hospital says there are "no imminent plans" to stop treatment for Annelise Camp. The two-year-old nearly drowned during the Memorial Day holiday and remains hospitalized. The hospital says they've made requests to have the child transferred to dozens of other hospitals for treatment.



Texas Children's Hospital shared a new statement Saturday on their efforts to treat Annelise, a two-year-old who nearly drowned during the Memorial Day holiday.

Annelise Camp: New TCH statement

What they're saying:

The following was sent to FOX 26 by a Texas Children's representative:

"Following up on the statement we shared yesterday, we are reaching out to clarify misinformation. It’s critical to ensure accuracy as this is a devastating situation and mistruths can cause further pain and distress for all those involved beginning with the family and their loved ones, who continue to be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.



Further testing will help guide care and there are no imminent plans to end care regardless of results. In fact, there is a June 11 hearing planned to discuss next steps together with the family, unless transfer occurs before then.



Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are unable to comment further."

Memorial Day drowning

The backstory:

According to her father, the family was visiting relatives on Memorial Day when Annelise somehow returned to a hotel pool after taking off her life jacket.

Family members pulled her from the water and began CPR before first responders arrived.

Johnston Camp told FOX 26 it took nearly an hour before his daughter’s heartbeat returned. Since then, she has remained hospitalized at Texas Children's Hospital.

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Camp said the family became concerned after a physician recommended Annelise be declared brain-dead two days after she was admitted to the hospital. The family believes additional time could make a difference.

"If there's that 1% chance or that 5% chance of results, we're going to take it," Camp said Tuesday.

He also told FOX 26 that his family wants to ensure Annelise is given every possible opportunity to recover.

"If you give her the best opportunity, and she makes it, and she survives, and she keeps progressing, she's going to have a lifelong of testimonies," he said.

Texas Attorney General shared his support for the Camps on social media Thursday, calling for Texas Children's to either "prioritize" Annelise's treatment or send her to another hospital that will.

Family seeks more time

Dig deeper:

The family previously obtained a temporary restraining order in Harris County. Court records show a subsequent agreement between the family and Texas Children's Hospital allowed brain death testing to move forward while maintaining supportive care pending a June 11 hearing.

The agreement stated brain death testing was expected to begin Friday, June 5, or as soon as clinical criteria are met.

The documents also indicate Texas Children's agreed to cooperate with efforts to transfer Annelise to another medically appropriate facility willing to accept her. The hospital issued a statement on Friday saying they requested transfer to 24 other hospitals.