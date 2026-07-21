Houston Dynamo FC names DUDE Wipes first-ever back-of-jersey sponsor

The Brief New Jersey Sponsor: Houston Dynamo FC named DUDE Wipes its first-ever official back-of-jersey partner in a new multi-year deal, becoming one of just four MLS clubs with a back-of-kit sponsor in 2026. On-Field Debut & Fan Access: The brand's logo will debut on player jerseys during the Aug. 1 road match against Sporting Kansas City, with fans able to add the patch to previously purchased 2026 jerseys. Community & Stadium Impact: The partnership includes sponsoring Cascarita (12 annual free youth soccer events), launching new stadium activations at Shell Energy Stadium, and creating a digital series.



Houston Dynamo FC is teaming up with DUDE Wipes in a multi-year partnership that puts the personal care brand on the back of the team's official match jerseys.

The agreement makes DUDE Wipes the club’s first-ever Official Back of Jersey Partner and Exclusive Disposable Wipes Partner. The partnership carries the cheekily targeted tagline: "Space City has Uranus covered."

When will the logo debut?

What we know:

The DUDE Wipes branding will make its on-field debut during the Dynamo's road match against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 1.

With the deal, Houston becomes one of only four Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs to feature a back-of-jersey sponsor during the 2026 season.

Supporters who have already purchased a 2026 jersey will have the opportunity to add the new back-of-jersey print to their existing kits.

What they're saying:

"DUDE Wipes is exactly the kind of partner we love working with: a brand that's unapologetically authentic, knows how to make people laugh, and has built an incredibly loyal community," said Nico Zini, Chief Revenue Officer of Houston Dynamo FC. "As our Back of Jersey partner, it's only fitting that DUDE Wipes literally has our backs."

Community programs and fan activations

Beyond matchday kits, the partnership spans youth programming, digital media, and stadium activations:

Cascarita Youth Soccer: DUDE Wipes will serve as the presenting partner for Cascarita, a returning youth initiative offering 12 free, street-style pickup soccer events per year for players ages 12 through 18.

In-Stadium & Broadcast: Fans at Shell Energy Stadium can expect new LED signage, video board features, interactive concourse booths, and premium hospitality updates. Integrations will also air during MLS Season Pass broadcasts on Apple TV.

Original Digital Series: The club will launch short-form content including "We've Got Your Back, Presented by DUDE Wipes" — highlighting unsung club staff and family members — and "Clean Sheet = Clean Back," celebrating every Dynamo shutout.

Facility Expansion: Starting in 2027, branding will extend to the Houston Sports Park training facility.