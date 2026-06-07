Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

One killed in Spring double shooting

By  and 
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 7, 2026 11:24 AM CDT
Published June 7, 2026 11:24 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating a shooting on Aldine Westfield Road.
    • One person has died, and another was taken to a hospital.

SPRING, Texas - One person has died and another is in the hospital after they were both shot in north Harris County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Deadly Spring double shooting

What they're saying:

Officials say the shooting happened along Aldine Westfield Drive near Ciderwood Drive.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 authorities, one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second person was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

Crime and Public SafetySpringHarris CountyTop Stories