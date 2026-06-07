One killed in Spring double shooting

The Brief Authorities are investigating a shooting on Aldine Westfield Road. One person has died, and another was taken to a hospital.



One person has died and another is in the hospital after they were both shot in north Harris County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Deadly Spring double shooting

What they're saying:

Officials say the shooting happened along Aldine Westfield Drive near Ciderwood Drive.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 authorities, one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second person was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.