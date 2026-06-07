Houston weather: Less rain for Sunday

The Brief Scattered storms, especially north and west Steamy pattern kicks in Mid 90s possible before Houston’s first World Cup game



Scattered showers and storms will be possible today across Southeast Texas, with the best chance north and west of Houston.

Storms favor inland areas today

Any storms that develop could briefly produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, but coverage should be more hit-or-miss than widespread.

Summer humidity takes hold

A steamy pattern settles in as rain chances become more limited and temperatures climb.

Expect warm mornings, muggy afternoons, and a heat index that starts to feel more like the heart of summer.

Heat builds ahead of kickoff

Hotter weather is expected through the week leading up to Houston’s first World Cup game.

Highs could reach the mid 90s, and with the humidity, it may feel more like 105 during the afternoon.