Triple-fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 Alternate in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - A triple-fatal crash has shut down Highway 90 Alternate in the Richmond area.
Richmond: Deadly US-90 Alt crash
What we know:
Officials say the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities have closed off the highway between Harlem and Pitts Roads.
Authorities confirm three people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another three have been taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.
Other details about the crash are not available.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Fort Bend County officials