Triple-fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 Alternate in Richmond

The Brief Three people were killed, and three others were injured on US-90 Alternate on Sunday morning. Eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are closed off.



A triple-fatal crash has shut down Highway 90 Alternate in the Richmond area.

Richmond: Deadly US-90 Alt crash

What we know:

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities have closed off the highway between Harlem and Pitts Roads.

Authorities confirm three people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another three have been taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Other details about the crash are not available.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.