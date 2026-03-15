Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
3
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Breaking News

Triple-fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 Alternate in Richmond

By
Published  March 15, 2026 1:04pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Three people were killed, and three others were injured on US-90 Alternate on Sunday morning.
    • Eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are closed off.

RICHMOND, Texas - A triple-fatal crash has shut down Highway 90 Alternate in the Richmond area.

Richmond: Deadly US-90 Alt crash

What we know:

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities have closed off the highway between Harlem and Pitts Roads.

Authorities confirm three people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another three have been taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Other details about the crash are not available.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Fort Bend County officials

TrafficRichmondFort Bend County