Montgomery Co. crash: Court documents say driver who crashed into van killing 3 was on TikTok prior to crash

The Brief Court documents are revealing new information following a deadly crash that occurred in Montgomery County in March 2025. As FOX 26 reported last year, three people were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-45 North near Briar Rock Road. Authorities say the van had a flat tire on the inside shoulder of the freeway. That's when a pickup truck ran into the van after catching the corner of it.



Court documents are revealing new information following a deadly crash that occurred in Montgomery County in March 2025.

What we know:

As FOX 26 reported last year, three people were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-45 North near Briar Rock Road.

Officials said a white Chevy pickup truck crashed into a family of seven in one van.

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Two males, Marclino Isaac Tziquin Cuy, Manuel Tulul, and a female, Irma Maria Ajqui Tzep, from the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, Gage Maddox, and three others from the van, including an 11-year-old, were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the van had a flat tire on the inside shoulder of the freeway. That's when a pickup truck ran into the van after catching the corner of it.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time if Maddox was released on bond for his charges as the website listing roster information is under maintenance.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents obtained by FOX 26, Maddox was traveling in the HOV lane traveling southbound on I-45.

The documents stated during an interview following the crash that he was driving in the HOV lane despite being the only person in the vehicle.

Court documents said that Maddox reported that he saw a truck in front of him swerve, was unable to move his own vehicle in time and noticed flashing lights just before striking the van.

Further investigation revealed Maddox was speeding 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, was using TikTok on his cell phone, and viewing a Safari web browser, according to court documents.

Maddox has been charged with three counts of manslaughter.