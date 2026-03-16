Texas woman accused of starving rescue dogs as more than 80 are saved, over 100 feared dead
TEXAS - More than 80 dogs were saved, but possibly more than 100 could be dead.
Investigation Into Southeast Texas Rescue reveals dozens of dogs found starving in cages, over 100 feared dead
What we know:
Donald Calhoun, an investigator with the Tyler County DA's Office, calls this case, which they are continuing to investigate, heartbreaking.
25-year-old Ashley McFadden operated a rescue called Southeast Texas Paw Patrol.
What investigators say McFadden and her boyfriend, Timothy Brockman, were really doing to dogs is unimaginable.
"The dogs were all in cages with no liners or bottoms, no food, no water. Just waiting to die in this crate," said Tina Nedd, who helped rescue dogs from the property. "We could open the crate door, and they would not try to come out."
Mary McElhamon is a dog transporter who took 30 dogs to McFadden. She says once she knew the truth, she returned to get the dogs back.
"You rescue dogs to save them, not have somebody purposely kill them, starve them, torture them. You can't wrap your mind around it," she said.
Several Houston area rescue groups and transporters believed McFadden.
"She literally spoke like she was helping the dogs," Nedd said. "What she said and what I saw is completely different."
The Tyler County Sheriff's Office seized 54 dogs, 30 more were given to rescue groups. Its feared more than 100 dogs died under the couple's care.
What you can do:
Anyone who has dealt with McFadden and her Southeast Texas Paw Patrol rescue should contact the Tyler County DA's Office.
The Source: FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke with Donald Calhoun, an investigator with the Tyler County DA's Office, as well as Tina Nedd, who helped rescue dogs from the property, and Mary McElhamon, who is a dog transporter.