'Texas Killing Fields' suspect facing new charges

The Brief The suspect, who has already been charged in the death of Laura Miller, the daughter of Texas Equusearch's founder, Tim Miller, is facing new charges, records revealed. According to jail records, James Dolphs Elmore has been charged with possession of visual material depicting sexual assault and possession of child pornography. The new charges come after Elmore was indicted 42 years later for manslaughter and felony tampering with evidence in the murder of Laura Miller, as well as an additional tampering with evidence charge in the murder of Audrey Cook.



The suspect, who has already been charged in the death of Laura Miller, the daughter of Texas Equusearch's founder, Tim Miller, is facing new charges, records revealed.

"Texas Killing Fields" suspect facing additional charges

What we know:

According to jail records, James Dolphs Elmore has been charged with possession of visual material depicting sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

The backstory:

The new charges come after Elmore was indicted 42 years later for manslaughter and felony tampering with evidence in the murder of Laura Miller, as well as an additional tampering with evidence charge in the murder of Audrey Cook.

Officials said in March that the first indictments follow a renewed effort by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement agencies to bring justice for the murderers responsible for the deaths of approximately 30 women whose bodies were found in an area commonly referred to as the "Texas Killing Fields."

The Texas Killing Fields are centered near the intersection of Calder Road and Ervin Street in League City. Between 1984 and 1991, four women’s bodies were found there, identified as those of Heidi Fye-Villareal, Audrey Cook, Laura Miller, and Donna Prudhomme.

Over the years, law enforcement agencies have worked tirelessly to solve the Killing Fields cases, officials said.

According to the release, in 2022, William Reece pleaded guilty in Galveston County to the murder of Laura Smither and in Brazoria County to the murders of Kelli Cox and Jessica Cain, receiving a sentence of life in prison for each.

Over the last 40 years, Clyde Hedrick has been the prime suspect for the murders of several women in the Calder Road Field. In 1986, Hedrick was convicted of abuse of a corpse related to the death of Ellen Beason, another young woman who went missing around the same time as Fye-Villareal and Miller, officials stated.

Nearly 30 years later, in 2013, after reopening the investigation, officials said the District Attorney’s Office obtained a murder indictment against Hedrick for Beason’s death.

The following year, a jury convicted Hedrick of manslaughter. Hedrick was sentenced to the maximum term of 20 years in prison, but was paroled after eight years, authorities said.

Dig deeper:

In 2024, the Galveston County District Attorney’s office began reexamining evidence related to Clyde Hedrick and a series of murders commonly identified with the Killing Fields, according to a release. When Kenneth Cusick was appointed Galveston County District Attorney by Governor Greg Abbott, Cusick decided to take a harder look at the cases. Cusick assigned Violence Against Women Chief Assistant District Attorney Kate Willis to a multi-agency task force dedicated to the Killing Fields investigation. The task force intensified the investigation, including re-interviewing witnesses and reexamining evidence.

Based on the task force’s renewed efforts, the District Attorney’s Office decided to seek grand jury indictments against Clyde Hedrick for the deaths of Miller, Cook, Fye-Villareal, and Prudhomme and against James Elmore for offenses related to the deaths of Cook and Miller.

James Dolphs Elmore Jr.

Though Hedrick died shortly before the scheduled grand jury presentation, officials said evidence of his involvement in the deaths was still presented to the grand jury in an effort to maintain transparency and to provide closure to the victims’ families. Following the grand jury presentation by Willis, Elmore was indicted for his role in the deaths of Cook and Miller. Cusick and Willis personally met with the families of the victims to announce the indictments.

Bond set:

Total bond for Elmore is set at $4.5 million.