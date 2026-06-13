Aldine arrest attempts ends with woman in custody, man dead from self-inflicted harm

The Brief A task force reportedly tried to arrest a man and woman on Saturday. The woman was taken into custody. The man reportedly died by suicide. Detectives are investigating.



A man is dead, and a woman is in custody after authorities came to arrest the two in the Aldine area on Saturday, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Aldine police scene: Suspect dies during arrest attempt

What we know:

The scene was reported on West Road near Airline Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a task force was at the scene to take two felony suspects into custody.

The female suspect was eventually arrested. The male suspect was allegedly armed and died by suicide.

Sheriff Gonzalez says authorities at the scene did not use their weapons, and none of them were hurt.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

There is no information about their charges.