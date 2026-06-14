Live updates: Germany vs Curacao 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Houston

The Brief Germany and Curaçao will be playing in the FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium today at noon. Find out where to watch the World Cup matches and what to know before heading to Houston Stadium. We will be keeping this story updated throughout the day.



Houston is hosting its first World Cup match today at Houston Stadium between Germany and Curaçao!

Keep up with live updates about the game, what to know before heading to Houston Stadium, and more.

Where to watch today's World Cup matches.

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

Click here for all the information on where to watch.

Houston Stadium security and bag policies

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here and security at Houston Stadium will be on high to ensure all fans are safe and abide by all security protocols.

Find the full list of what you can and can't take into the stadium.

How to get to Houston Stadium

If you're staying outside of Houston for the World Cup, you might need some help getting into the city for game time.

Some cities will have shuttles ready to drop you off at or near Houston Stadium. Click here to see available shuttle options.

Another option is taking the METRO or using rideshare. Click here for more information.

FIFA Fan Festival Houston

If you're planning on going to FIFA Fan Festival in Houston to watch the matches today, we put together a guide with all you need to know including parking, bag policy, and hours.

Click here for our FIFA Fan Festival guide.

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LIVE UPDATES

12 p.m.

The match between Germany and Curacao officially kicks off in Houston!

11:30 a.m.

A large crowd outside Houston Stadium, waiting to get into the match, got caught in sudden rain.

11 a.m.

Pregame coverage begins for the Germany vs Curaçao FIFA World Cup match at Houston Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

Click here for all the information on where to watch.

10:30 a.m.

Crowds of people are seen using the METRO as transportation to get to Houston Stadium.

10 a.m.

Chris Canetti has some final thoughts on the making of the FIFA Fan Festival in Houston.

9:30 a.m.

Harris County has a FIFA command center in place to help with safety during the World Cup.

9 a.m.

Fans have started to line up to get into the FIFA Fan Festival.

8:30 a.m.

Curacao fans joined Houston's Soccer HQ to share their excitement ahead of their team's match.

8 a.m.

Carolina Sanchez and Anthony Antoine host a Houston’s Soccer HQ special live from Houston Stadium with Germany and Curaçao.

Here is a profile from each team.

7 a.m.

Allison Gargaro has a morning weather forecast for World Cup Sunday in Houston. Expect showers and scattered storms in the late morning and afternoon hours.