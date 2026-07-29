Truck rolls over in Willowbrook area of Harris County

The Brief A truck rolled over on Theall Road in the Willowbrook area Wednesday. Constable deputies said significant traffic delays can be expected. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



A tractor-trailer rolled over Wednesday in the Willowbrook area.

What we know:

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. in the 6600 block of Theall Road, near the intersection of Shiloh Church Road.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office described the crash as "major" in a Facebook post about the incident.

A tractor trailer is seen on its side after a crash in the Willowbrook area of Harris County, Texas, on July 29, 2026. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office/Facebook / FOX 26 Houston)

What they're saying:

"Avoid the area, expect significant delays and use alternate routes while deputies investigate the crash and work to safely clear the scene," deputies wrote in the post.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.