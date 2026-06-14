Houston weather: Stormy Sunday for FIFA World Cup match, flood watch issued

The Brief Deep tropical moisture surging into Southeast Texas is bringing torrential downpours and an elevated risk of rapid street flooding through midweek. While an all-day washout is unexpected for World Cup Sunday, heavy scattered storms are highly likely to disrupt outdoor plans from late morning through early evening. The severe rain pattern will be driven by a weak front and a tropical low near Mexico; though actual tropical development remains unlikely, a Level 2 flooding risk persists through Tuesday.



Deep tropical moisture moving into Southeast Texas is raising rain chances for World Cup Sunday, bringing the threat of localized street flooding and heavy downpours through the middle of the week.

Flood Watch issued

A Flood Watch has been issued from June 14 at 1 p.m. until Wednesday, June 17 at 7 a.m. for portions of south central and southeast Texas. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected, with a period of heavy rain. Rainfall totals through Wednesday morning are between 2 and 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6–8 inches. Rainfall rates are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches per hour at times.

Heavy rain threat

While we do not expect an all-day washout on Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to impact outdoor match-day plans. The highest probability of heavy rain and lightning will span from late morning through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Authorities are urging those outdoors to monitor the skies and be prepared to seek shelter indoors immediately if thunder is heard or lightning is spotted.

A wetter weather pattern is expected to solidify early next week as a weak tropical low combines with a front dropping in from the north. The incoming system will fuel more widespread, torrential downpours across the region. Because these storms are capable of producing high volumes of rain in a short window, meteorologists warned of an elevated risk for rapid street flooding, particularly in areas where storms linger or repeatedly track over the same neighborhoods.

Present weather models indicate widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches through the middle of the week, with locally higher amounts possible. Southeast Texas faces a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding on Sunday, a threat level that is expected to persist through at least Tuesday.

We are also closely watching a weak area of low pressure currently meandering along the coast of eastern Mexico, which is generating disorganized showers and storms. While the system could re-emerge over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday or Wednesday, meteorologists emphasize that the overall potential for tropical development remains low.

Regardless of development, the deep pool of tropical moisture will surge toward the Texas coastline, ensuring a prolonged period of heavy downpours for Southeast Texas from Sunday through Tuesday.