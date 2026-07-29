Expand / Collapse search

Boat crash off Padre Island leaves teen boy dead

By
FOX Local
News
Published July 29, 2026 12:08 PM CDT
Published July 29, 2026 12:08 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A crash involving two boats off a Texas island killed a teen boy over the weekend.
    • The crash happened Saturday morning near the Bird Island Basin boat ramp. 
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - A teen boy was killed in a boat crash over the weekend off Padre Island.

What we know:

The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp on the Laguna Madre side of the island in Kleberg County.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, a jon boat with three people aboard hit another boat. A 16-year-old boy was thrown from the jon boat and died.

What we don't know:

Officials said a reconstruction team is investigating the crash. 

The identity of the victim was not released.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

NewsTrafficTexas