Boat crash off Padre Island leaves teen boy dead

The Brief A crash involving two boats off a Texas island killed a teen boy over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday morning near the Bird Island Basin boat ramp. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



A teen boy was killed in a boat crash over the weekend off Padre Island.

What we know:

The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp on the Laguna Madre side of the island in Kleberg County.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, a jon boat with three people aboard hit another boat. A 16-year-old boy was thrown from the jon boat and died.

What we don't know:

Officials said a reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

The identity of the victim was not released.