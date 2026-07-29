Boat crash off Padre Island leaves teen boy dead
PADRE ISLAND, Texas - A teen boy was killed in a boat crash over the weekend off Padre Island.
What we know:
The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp on the Laguna Madre side of the island in Kleberg County.
According to the Texas Game Wardens, a jon boat with three people aboard hit another boat. A 16-year-old boy was thrown from the jon boat and died.
What we don't know:
Officials said a reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
The identity of the victim was not released.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.