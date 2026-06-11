The Brief If you're going to a FIFA World Cup match at Houston Stadium, you'll need a plan to get there. Catch a ride on the METRO or take a rideshare if you don't want to drive.



Whether you're a Houston local or just in town for the World Cup, getting to Houston Stadium will feel like a soccer match on its own.

Here's what to know if you're in Houston and not looking to get behind the wheel to get yourself to the games.

METRO Rail & buses

What you can do:

METRO will likely be your best travel buddy during the World Cup.

The METRORail Red Line will take passengers straight to the stadium for $1.25.

Passengers at Central Station can hop onto a train every six minutes during peak hours. Be sure to take the southbound train and get off the stop for "Stadium Park/Astrodome."

Click here to plan your METRO route.

If you're in the city and need a ride to a METRO station, see if you can hitch a ride on the Community Connector.

Rideshare: Uber, Lyft

The other side:

Rideshares like Uber or Lyft can take you directly to where you need to go, but it could take a while when you're at Houston Stadium.

FIFA says there will be designated rideshare areas in the Yellow Lot of the stadium near Entrance 16B.

When you leave the stadium, the Houston Airport System recommends that you walk 10–15 minutes away before requesting your ride so you won't have to wait as long.

Click here for more Houston World Cup info.