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FIFA World Cup: How to get to Houston Stadium without a car

By
FOX 26 Houston
FIFA World Cup
Published June 11, 2026 11:29 AM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 11:29 AM CDT
Houston's Soccer HQ: Are you ready for World Cup?
Houston's Soccer HQ: Are you ready for World Cup?

Houston's Soccer HQ: Are you ready for World Cup?

We've got everything you need to know ahead of the first games of FIFA World Cup 2026. Check out our latest episode. 

The Brief

    • If you're going to a FIFA World Cup match at Houston Stadium, you'll need a plan to get there.
    • Catch a ride on the METRO or take a rideshare if you don't want to drive.

HOUSTON - Whether you're a Houston local or just in town for the World Cup, getting to Houston Stadium will feel like a soccer match on its own.

Here's what to know if you're in Houston and not looking to get behind the wheel to get yourself to the games.

METRO Rail & buses

What you can do:

METRO will likely be your best travel buddy during the World Cup.

The METRORail Red Line will take passengers straight to the stadium for $1.25. 

Passengers at Central Station can hop onto a train every six minutes during peak hours. Be sure to take the southbound train and get off the stop for "Stadium Park/Astrodome."

Click here to plan your METRO route.

If you're in the city and need a ride to a METRO station, see if you can hitch a ride on the Community Connector.

PREVIOUSLY: Touring FIFA Green Corridor in Houston
PREVIOUSLY: Touring FIFA Green Corridor in Houston

PREVIOUSLY: Touring FIFA Green Corridor in Houston

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is now 23 days away. On Tuesday, the Houston Host Committee gave FOX 26 a tour of the Green Corridor. The corridor is a 14-mile sustainable mobility corridor connecting the FIFA Fan Fest in EaDo to NRG Park where seven matches will take place. 

Rideshare: Uber, Lyft

The other side:

Rideshares like Uber or Lyft can take you directly to where you need to go, but it could take a while when you're at Houston Stadium.

FIFA says there will be designated rideshare areas in the Yellow Lot of the stadium near Entrance 16B.

When you leave the stadium, the Houston Airport System recommends that you walk 10–15 minutes away before requesting your ride so you won't have to wait as long.

Click here for more Houston World Cup info.

The Source: Houston METRO, FIFA, and Houston Airport System

FIFA World CupHoustonTravel