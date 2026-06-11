Shuttles to Houston FIFA World Cup matches

The Brief Some cities have shuttles to get into Houston for the FIFA World Cup. Here's a list, plus options for getting around in the city.



If you're staying outside of Houston for the World Cup, you might need some help getting into the city for game time.

Luckily, some cities will have shuttles ready to drop you off at or near Houston Stadium.

Conroe

The City of Conroe will have a shuttle available on certain game days to take you to either Houston Stadium or to Fan Fest.

Passengers 18 and older will have to pay $16 for their shuttle ticket. Fans under six years old get on for free, and passengers 7–17 will be $10.

You have to have a physical ticket to get to board the shuttle. Book your tickets early.

For more information, call (936)522-3536.

The Woodlands

A Soccer Shuttle will be bringing passengers from The Woodlands to Houston Stadium.

You have to have a valid FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket in order to reserve a spot on the shuttle.

Click here to select your pickup location and which day you plan to board the shuttle. Each round trip ticket will cost about $9.

When you get to your pickup location, be sure to get your colored wristband so you can get on the return shuttle to get back home.

Click here for more Houston World Cup info.

Getting around Houston

If you're staying in Houston but don't want to drive to the stadium, we have a guide to getting around without a car.

Click here for METRO and rideshare options.