Area along Texas coast being monitored for potential tropical development

The Brief A disturbance that will enter the Gulf of America this week is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center. An area along the Texas coast has been highlighted for the potential of tropical development. Forecasters says conditions are expected to be "marginally conducive for development."



An area along the Texas coast is being watched by the National Hurricane Center this week.

What we know:

According to forecasters, a disturbance near southern Texas is expected to move into the Gulf of America by midweek.

Forecasters have given the area a low chance of development.

The tropical weather outlook for the Texas coast.

(FOX Weather)



What they're saying:

"Conditions there are expected to be only marginally conducive for development," the NHC wrote in its outlook.

Disturbance, front raise flooding concerns

Moisture from the disturbance combined with a cold front slinking through Texas has raised the threat of flooding in parts of the state.

Areas of the Lone Star State are included in a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flooding from Sunday through at least Thursday.

The flood outlook over the next three days.

(FOX Weather)



The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Central and Southeast Texas, including cities such as Del Rio, Austin, San Antonio, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Houston and Galveston.

A Flood Watch has been issued in parts of Texas.

(FOX Weather)



As much as 4 inches of rain is possible inside the watch area, forecasters said.