Area along Texas coast being monitored for potential tropical development
HOUSTON - An area along the Texas coast is being watched by the National Hurricane Center this week.
What we know:
According to forecasters, a disturbance near southern Texas is expected to move into the Gulf of America by midweek.
Forecasters have given the area a low chance of development.
(FOX Weather)
What they're saying:
"Conditions there are expected to be only marginally conducive for development," the NHC wrote in its outlook.
Disturbance, front raise flooding concerns
Moisture from the disturbance combined with a cold front slinking through Texas has raised the threat of flooding in parts of the state.
Areas of the Lone Star State are included in a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flooding from Sunday through at least Thursday.
(FOX Weather)
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Central and Southeast Texas, including cities such as Del Rio, Austin, San Antonio, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Houston and Galveston.
(FOX Weather)
As much as 4 inches of rain is possible inside the watch area, forecasters said.
The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.