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Area along Texas coast being monitored for potential tropical development

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FOX Local
Hurricanes
Updated June 14, 2026 12:03 PM CDT Published June 14, 2026 11:58 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A disturbance that will enter the Gulf of America this week is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.
    • An area along the Texas coast has been highlighted for the potential of tropical development.
    • Forecasters says conditions are expected to be "marginally conducive for development."

HOUSTON - An area along the Texas coast is being watched by the National Hurricane Center this week.

What we know:

According to forecasters, a disturbance near southern Texas is expected to move into the Gulf of America by midweek.

Forecasters have given the area a low chance of development.

The tropical weather outlook for the Texas coast.
(FOX Weather)

 

What they're saying:

"Conditions there are expected to be only marginally conducive for development," the NHC wrote in its outlook.

Disturbance, front raise flooding concerns

Moisture from the disturbance combined with a cold front slinking through Texas has raised the threat of flooding in parts of the state. 

Areas of the Lone Star State are included in a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flooding from Sunday through at least Thursday.

The flood outlook over the next three days.
(FOX Weather)

 

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Central and Southeast Texas, including cities such as Del Rio, Austin, San Antonio, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Houston and Galveston.

A Flood Watch has been issued in parts of Texas.
(FOX Weather)

 

As much as 4 inches of rain is possible inside the watch area, forecasters said.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.

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