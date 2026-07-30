Harris County: 13-year-old dies following 'possible medical emergency'

The Brief Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a "possible medical emergency." According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. Officials said EMS responded to the scene and the 13-year-old was pronounced dead.



Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a "possible medical emergency."

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials said EMS responded to the scene and the 13-year-old was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene.