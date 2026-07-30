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Harris County: 13-year-old dies following 'possible medical emergency'

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 30, 2026 4:22 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 4:22 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a "possible medical emergency."
    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. 
    • Officials said EMS responded to the scene and the 13-year-old was pronounced dead. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a "possible medical emergency."

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials said EMS responded to the scene and the 13-year-old was pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating to determine the circumstances behind the incident. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene. 

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

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