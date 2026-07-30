Harris County: 13-year-old dies following 'possible medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a "possible medical emergency."
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
Officials said EMS responded to the scene and the 13-year-old was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Officials are still investigating to determine the circumstances behind the incident.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4