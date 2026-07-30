Houston weather: Hot, humid weather to continue for Friday

The Brief Hot and humid conditions continue Upper 90s to near 100 through Saturday Rain chances begin to increase this weekend



The hot and humid conditions will continue across the Houston area for Friday.

Houston weather: Friday's weather to be hot, humid

ANOTHER STEAMY AFTERNOON

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 again on Friday, with heat index values well into the triple digits. Most areas stay rain-free.

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THE HOTTEST DAYS ARE AHEAD

The heat peaks Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 across much of Houston and Southeast Texas. Overnight temperatures will offer little relief.

A FEW MORE STORMS RETURN

Moisture gradually increases this weekend, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and storms from Saturday into early next week. Rain coverage remains limited, but temperatures may ease slightly by Sunday.