Fort Bend County crime: 2 arrested after $10K bank jugging theft leads to chase, manhunt

The Brief Rosenberg police arrested two men accused of stealing about $10,000 from a victim after stops at Chase Bank and Bank of America. Police said the suspects fled during a traffic stop attempt, crashed near U.S. 59 and Sweetwater Boulevard, and ran from the scene before being captured. Investigators recovered several thousand dollars believed to be stolen, and additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.



Two men are facing felony charges after Rosenberg police said they stole approximately $10,000 in a bank jugging theft, then led officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash and a multi-agency search across Fort Bend County.

What we know:

The incident occurred Wednesday after officers received a report that about $10,000 in cash had been stolen from a victim who had stopped at both a Chase Bank and a Bank of America before arriving at American Heritage Academy in Rosenberg.

Police soon located the suspects' vehicle traveling north on U.S. Highway 59. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver allegedly fled, leading officers on a pursuit.

Officials said the chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed near U.S. Highway 59 and Sweetwater Boulevard. Witnesses told police they saw two men run from the wreck and flee behind Sugar Land Baptist Church.

A coordinated search involving multiple agencies led to both suspects being found hiding in a nearby neighborhood. They were taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators recovered several thousand dollars in cash that is believed to have been stolen.

Police identified the suspects as Larry Lendall Nicholson, 28, of Houston, and Courtland Courteze Martin, 32, of Humble.

Nicholson was charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony. Police also said he had three outstanding felony warrants from Louisiana that were confirmed after his arrest.

Martin was charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional charges could be filed.