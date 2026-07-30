HISD families should prepare for these back-to-school changes

The Brief Twelve HISD campuses have closed, meaning some students will attend a different school this year. Some schools will begin using the state's Bluebonnet Learning curriculum, and teachers are encouraging parents to stay involved. Changes to free meal eligibility at 33 campuses mean some families may now need to submit an application before school starts.



Houston Independent School District students will head back to class in just a few weeks, but families have more to prepare for than school supplies.

The district is implementing several changes ahead of the 2026-27 school year, including campus closures, the rollout of Bluebonnet Learning at some schools and changes to free meal eligibility at dozens of campuses.

Houston ISD: 2026–27 changes

Campus assignments:

Twelve HISD campuses have closed ahead of the new school year, meaning some students will attend a different campus this fall.

District officials encourage parents to verify their child's campus assignment and transportation information before the first day of school to avoid delays or confusion.

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Bluebonnet Learning:

Some HISD campuses will begin using the state's Bluebonnet Learning curriculum this school year.

The Houston Federation of Teachers says parents should stay engaged by asking questions about what their children are learning and maintaining communication with teachers throughout the year.

"One of the things that we do advocate strongly is for parents to get involved, not only at the school level, but also at the School Board level," Houston Federation of Teachers Chief of Staff Corina Ortiz said. "It's important for parents to get out there and to ask questions—not only about their child's performance, but also what the curriculum is like. You have the right to go into those classrooms and observe those classes."

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Meal eligibility:

Families at 33 HISD campuses will also see changes to free meal eligibility this school year.

Some campuses are no longer participating in the federal program that allowed every student to receive free meals regardless of household income. Families at those schools may now need to complete an application to determine whether they qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

Breakfast will remain free for all HISD students.

What you can do:

Before students head back to class, HISD families are encouraged to:

Confirm their child's campus assignment.

Review transportation information.

Check whether meal eligibility has changed at their campus.

Complete a meal application if required.

Stay engaged by asking questions about classroom instruction throughout the school year.

For more information on enrollment, transportation, school nutrition and other back-to-school resources, families can visit the HISD website.