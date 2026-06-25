Houston ISD Board of Managers unanimously approves Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

The Brief The Houston Independent School District Board of Managers has unanimously agreed to approve the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum. According to the Texas Education Agency, the curriculum is a state-developed, open-education curriculum. The curriculum, which was approved by the Texas State Legislature in 2023, drew criticism because parts of the curriculum incorporate lessons drawn from bible stories.



The Houston Independent School District Board of Managers unanimously agreed to approve the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum on Thursday evening.

What is Bluebonnet Learning curriculum?

The backstory:

According to the Texas Education Agency, the curriculum is a state-developed, open-education curriculum.

The TEA says, "developed using the latest cognitive science, Bluebonnet Learning instructional materials cover 100% of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and provide a full suite of resources including scope and sequence, daily lesson plans, and student materials. All Bluebonnet Learning instructional materials are designed to be high-quality, suitable, and grade-level appropriate."

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Why is the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum gaining intense debate?

Dig deeper:

The curriculum, which was approved by the Texas State Legislature in 2023, drew criticism because parts of the curriculum incorporate lessons drawn from bible stories.

In 2024, the Texas State Board of Education approved the curriculum with biblical references.

The curriculum covers kindergarten through fifth grade and has some lessons that incorporate well-known Bible stories. Proponents say the curriculum focuses on understanding a major American religion and enhancing students' cultural literacy.

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