Houston ISD board votes to close 12 campuses

The Brief The Houston ISD school board voted unanimously to close all 12 proposed campuses. Four of those campuses will merge with other HISD schools. The meeting was filled with disapproval from the public before the vote was made.



The Houston ISD board unanimously decided on Thursday to close all 12 schools that were proposed earlier this month.

Houston ISD school closing

What they're saying:

The HISD board all agreed to shut down the following campuses before the 2026–2027 school years:

Alcott Elementary Briscoe Elementary Burrus Elementary Franklin Elementary NQ Henderson Elementary Port Houston Elementary Ross Elementary Cage Elementary Fleming Middle School McReynolds Middle School Hobby Elementary Gulfton Middle College

Four of those schools will have their students moved to different campuses:

Cage Elementary moves to Lantrip Elementary

Fleming and McReynolds move to Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men

Hobby Elementary to Lawson Middle School

The meeting was adjourned immediately after the vote was made.

The other side:

The proposal was met with disapproval from public speakers before the vote was made.

One person was removed from the meeting when she continued to speak past her allowed time. She stood on the speaker podium before being escorted by security.

Accelerate Houston

Big picture view:

The closings are a part of HISD's new "Accelerate Houston" initiative. Officials say the goals are to "modernize educational opportunities" and connect students to better learning resources.

The initiative also includes the following:

Future 2 Schools: A K-8 model focused on "critical thinking, problem-solving, and the use of artificial intelligence"

Accelerated Math: Initiative for middle school students to build a foundation to complete Algebra I in 8th grade

Virtual School: Students can complete coursework in a virtual setting while remaining enrolled at their home campus