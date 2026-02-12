Houston ISD considers closing 12 schools

The Brief Houston ISD officials are recommending 12 school closures for the next school year. School closures will be voted on in the coming weeks. The closures are part of the district's new "Accelerate Houston" initiative.



Houston ISD is considering closing 12 campuses for the upcoming school year as part of a new initiative announced in a meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers:

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles proposed campus closures for the 2026–2027 school year.

The following campuses were listed in Thursday's meeting:

Alcott Elementary Briscoe Elementary Burrus Elementary Franklin Elementary NQ Henderson Elementary Port Houston Elementary Ross Elementary Cage Elementary Fleming Middle School McReynolds Middle School Hobby Elementary Gulfton Middle College

A press release says the proposal comes as it enters its yearly budgeting and planning process for the next school year. Officials say declining enrollment, worsening repairs and maintenance costs are contributing to the proposed closures.

"These decisions are never easy. However, they are guided by the clear principle that students deserve a well-rounded educational experience in vibrant learning environments," said Superintendent Mike Miles. "Closure allows the District to focus [on] investments where they will have the greatest impact—on instruction, student services, and future-ready opportunities."

What's next:

No plans have been finalized at this time. The HISD Board of Managers will vote on the proposed closures at the Feb. 26 board meeting.

Accelerate Houston

Big picture view:

The proposed closings are a part of HISD's new "Accelerate Houston" initiative. Officials say the goals are to "modernize educational opportunities" and connect students to better learning resources.

The initiative also includes the following:

Future 2 Schools: A K-8 model focused on "critical thinking, problem-solving, and the use of artificial intelligence"

Accelerated Math: Initiative for middle school students to build a foundation to complete Algebra I in 8th grade

Virtual School: Students can complete coursework in a virtual setting while remaining enrolled at their home campus